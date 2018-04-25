Dixie State University Director of Athletics Dr. Jason Boothe announced Wednesday the appointment of Tamber McAllister as the new head women’s swimming coach.

“Tamber is a tremendous addition to the Dixie State family,” Dr. Boothe said. “Our previous coach [Benjamin Rae] did a phenomenal job getting our program started and well established. As a result, Tamber has a great base to start from as we work towards making the program even stronger in the years to come. She brings wonderful experience both as a very successful student-athlete but also as a coach. We are thrilled she has agreed to lead our swimming program and we look forward to working with her.”

McAllister comes to Dixie State after serving as an assistant swimming coach at BYU for two stints from 2005-11 and 2012-18. During her recent time at BYU, she spent four years as an assistant for the women’s team before assisting both the men’s and women’s teams in stroke work. Prior to her first coaching stint at BYU, McAllistar coached for one season at East High School (2004-05) in Salt Lake City and has spent a number of seasons as a club coach in the Salt Lake City and Provo areas.

"I could not be more excited to be working with the Dixie State athletic department as the new women's swimming coach,” McAllister said. “This position has been on my radar for some time and the fact that it is now a reality has me hoping I don't wake up. I would like to thank Brigham Young University and others who have helped prepare me for this. I have a lot of goals for the student-athletes [at DSU], and I know that the structure and support of the program will help us achieve them."

McAllister competed collegiately at BYU from 2000-04, where she specialized in the breaststroke and IM events and was a four-time Mountain West Conference individual champion in the 200 breast. She also competed in the 2000 United States Olympic Trials in the 200 and 100 breast and placed 17th and 27th, respectively.

A native of El Dorado Hills, California, McAllister received a bachelor's degree in health science from BYU in 2004. She and her husband, Eric, are the parents of three children: Emma, Marcus and Lilly.

Dixie State just completed its second season of competition with a ninth-place finish at the 2018 Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships and a combined 27 school records. In addition, DSU sophomore Hannah Hansen became the first Trailblazer to qualify for the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, where she placed 21st nationally in the 200-yard breaststroke and 30th overall in the 100 breaststroke in March.

