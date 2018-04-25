SALT LAKE CITY — Turns out, Donovan Mitchell and David — the same one who took down Goliath — have something in common.

A Utah artist who's simply calling himself Dave also has something in common with Michelangelo — the Renaissance artist, not the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

Using Sharpie markers and the symbolism behind the David statue, Dave (his work is good enough to only require one name, like Michelangelo, but his last name is actually Lawrence) has created a piece of artwork called "The Donovan." He shared a sped-up video of the creative process on Facebook.

Attention Jazz Fans! A tribute to Donovan Mitchell (Drawn with a sharpie marker)https://thosewehonor.com Posted by Those We Honor on Monday, April 23, 2018

Dave credited Michelangelo for taking a different approach to sculpting David out of marble than other artists 500 years ago.

"He is very different in his approach than any artist before him. The others showed David standing over a severed head of Goliath, already victorious," Dave explains in his video. "What I loved about Michelangelo's approach is, he’s showing the process to get there. He shows David with a sling over his shoulder and a rock in his hand with this look of determination. He’s not assured he’s going to win, but he’s making the conscious decision that he’s going to stand and fight. I love that."

Dave, also a Jazz fan, compared that to a photo he used to sketch the Rookie of the Year candidate, who's played terrific in leading Utah to a first-round series lead over favored Oklahoma City.

"I love that about this picture. I love that about the demeanor of Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Jazz," he said. "The sense of this picture is to stand up and fight, whatever the odds."

That applies to any challenge, whether it be standing up to Goliath, Russell Westbrook or cancer.

Dave is selling the original and prints of "The Donovan," with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the 5 For The Fight cause with which the Jazz have aligned this season. (For ordering information, click here.)

"#5ForTheFight is not just another cancer charity trying to raise awareness," Dave wrote on his website. "They are driving right to the heart of the matter. They are not looking to treat this disease. They are on a mission to eradicate it."

For his video, Dave wrote the name "Carrie" on his hand in honor of his mother-in-law, who was just diagnosed with breast cancer.