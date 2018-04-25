SALT LAKE CITY — Like Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Quin Snyder, Ricky Rubio is also in the running for a prestigious NBA award.

Rubio is one of 10 finalists for the season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award thanks to his service as a 5 For The Fight cancer research ambassador. The award honors a player's commitment and positive impact on his team's community over the course of the season.

An NBA executive panel and fan voting (through May 6) will determine the winner. As a prize, the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $25,000 to the winner’s charity of choice. This award will be announced at the same time as other awards — MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc. — at the NBA Awards Show in June.

Jazz fans have an opportunity to cast votes for Rubio on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For votes to count, fans need to do the following:

• Twitter: Tweet a comment using #NBACommunityAssist and #RickyRubio. Retweets also count.

• Instagram: Post a photo using #NBACommunityAssist and #RickyRubio hashtags in the description. Only unique posts count as votes on IM.

• Facebook: Respond or comment on a post from the Utah Jazz or NBA accounts using the same hashtags: #NBACommunityAssist and #RickyRubio.

The 10 finalists were monthly winners of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, which Rubio won in November. The Jazz point guard generated awareness, funds and support for lung cancer research in honor of his mother, who died from the disease in 2016.

Rubio has also supported the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Special Olympics Utah, Volunteers of America and A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation in Minnesota this season.

"I think athletes are in a position where we can help out a lot," Rubio said in a statement from the Jazz. "I really enjoy seeing how my efforts make an impact in the world."