BYU men’s tennis players Sean Hill, Jeffrey Hsu, Ben Gajardo and Sam Tullis earned All-West Coast Conference honors as voted on by the coaches, the league announced Wednesday.

Hill was named to the All-WCC First Team Singles after posting a 12-5 overall record and only dropping one conference singles match against Santa Clara. Hill led the Cougars in the No. 1 slot all season.

Hill and Hsu were named to the All-WCC Second Team Doubles after leading the Cougars in the No. 1 slot all season. The duo was 10-0 before dropping their first match to UC Irvine, completing the season with an overall record of 11-3. Hill and Hsu were named the WCC Doubles Team of the Week twice.

Hsu, Gajardo and Tullis received Singles Honorable Mention. Hsu played in the No. 2 slot and ended the season with a 9-11 overall record and a big singles win against San Diego. Gajardo started the season 13-0 and ended with a 17-3 overall record in the No. 5 slot. His only conference loss was against San Diego. Tullis led BYU with the most singles win, playing primarily in the No. 4 slot. He ended with an 18-5, 6-2 record.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

