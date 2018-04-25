It’s NFL draft season, and Matt and I talk about which former Cougars are likely to hear their names this weekend. We also discuss men’s volleyball, Elijah Bryant turning pro and how that will affect next year’s team, and we play our popular game Answering Machine. But before that, I’m joined by football analyst Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) to talk about Fred Warner as an NFL prospect and which QB he’d take if he were picking No. 1.

