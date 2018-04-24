Dixie State carded the low round of the day in Tuesday’s second round to vault two spots into the clubhouse lead after 36 holes of play at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Men's Golf Championships at the Wigwam Resort Golf Course.

DSU (292-283) combined to shoot a 5-under 283 on its second loop and is the lone team in red figures at minus-1 575, three strokes clear of second-place Dominican (293-285—578, +2) and 10 shots ahead of third-place Hawai’i Hilo (295-292—587, +11) and first-round leader Holy Names (286-301—587, +11) with 18 holes to play.

Freshman Spencer Wallace (73-67) fired the low round of the tournament Tuesday with a career-best 5-under 67, which moved him from tied for 12th to the top spot on the leaderboard at 4-under 140 through 36 holes. Wallace birdied four of his first five holes and finished with eight total birdies on the day en route to his first collegiate sub-70 round and a two-shot lead heading into Wednesday’s final round.

In all, three Trailblazers are in the top 10 on the player leaderboard, including junior Nicklaus Britt (72-71), who penciled in a pair of birdies on both his front and back nines Tuesday on his way to a 1-under 71 to stand tied for fifth at minus-1 143. Freshman Landon Anderson (75-69) also enjoyed a hot start as he birdied his first four holes and had five birdies through nine holes to make the turn at 5-under 31, while he played his second nine in 2-over 74 to finish his round at 3-under 69 to vault up 15 spots to tie for seventh at even-par 144.

In addition, senior Dalton Stanger (72-80) is 27th individually at plus-8 152 and sophomore Jayce Frampton carded a second round 4-over 76 to move up to tied for 29th at plus-10 154.

Dixie State looks to claim its third PacWest title in four seasons when the Trailblazers tee it up in Wednesday's final round beginning at 12:30 p.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.