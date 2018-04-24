Dixie State improved by seven shots on day two at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Women’s Golf Championships on Tuesday but remained solidly in fourth place through 36 holes played at the Wigwam Resort Golf Course.

DSU (318-311—629, +53) shot a 23-over-par 311 on its second loop to stand six shots back of third-place Holy Names (308-315—623, +47) and is six strokes ahead of fifth-place Biola (325-310—635, +59). California Baptist (292-288—580, +4) paced the field with an even-par 288 on Tuesday to open a 15-shot lead on second-place Academy of Art (296-299—595, +19) with 18 more holes to play.

Three Trailblazers are in the top 20 on the leaderboard after two rounds, with junior Katie Ford (74-76) leading the way after she fired a 4-over 76 with 15 pars (field-high 29 pars through 36 holes) on her second loop to stand tied for seventh at plus-6 150.

Freshman Cailyn Cardall (78-80) rolled in a team-high three birdies Tuesday as part of an 8-over 80, which put her into a tie for 14th at plus-14 158, while sophomore Ashley Fernandez (82-77) posted a solid 5-over 77 with one birdie to move up to tied for 17th at plus-15 159. In addition, freshman Kaitlynn Deeble (84-78) moved up five spots to tied for 24th at plus-18 162 and junior Amalia Negrette (84-90) is tied for 36th at plus-30 174.

DSU will wrap up play at the tournament and the 2017-18 season in Wednesday’s final round, which begins at 8 a.m. MT.

