The final list of players who have declared early for the June 21 NBA draft was released by the NBA on Tuesday, and five players with local connections are on it.

Beside the BYU duo of Yoeli Childs and Elijah Bryant, whom the Deseret News previously reported would be declaring early, Utah guard Sedrick Barefield, former Utah State guard DeAngelo Isby and Salt Lake Community College guard Keanu Peters have also declared.

Childs, Barefield and Isby have not hired an agent, which gives them until May 30 to remove their names from consideration and maintain collegiate eligibility, while Bryant has done so.

It is unclear whether or not Peters has.

In all, 236 underclassmen have declared, giving them the opportunity to take part in predraft workouts with NBA teams.

The Utah Jazz currently own the 21st (first round) and 52nd (second round) picks in the draft.

The Jazz began workouts for the 2017 draft on April 29 a year ago, in between Games 6 and 7 of their first-round playoff series against the L.A. Clippers.