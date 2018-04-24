The Utah Valley University men's golf team sits in third place with a two-round score of 18-over-par 578 (283-295) after two days of competition at the 2018 WAC Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Wolverines shot a 15-over-par 295 in windy and overcast conditions on Tuesday.

UVU sits just three shots behind Grand Canyon (+15) in second place and seven shots behind leader UMKC (+11). The Wolverines are third ahead of UTRGV (+21), Seattle U (+24), New Mexico State (+30) and Chicago State (+62).

"We definitely got tougher conditions today," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "Tomorrow looks to be much of the same. We need to be mentally tough and have lots of patience. With the forecast, I like our chances."

Blair Bursey led the Wolverines in round two, carding a 2-over-par 72. The senior tallied one birdie and 15 pars in round two and now sits in a tie for 10th on the leaderboard with a two-round score of 5-over-par 145 (73-72).

Ariel Elftman-Hanson and Gabe Lysen each recorded rounds of 4-over-par 74. Eltman-Hanson recorded an impressive four birdies on the front nine, while Lysen finished his day with two birdies. Elftman-Hanson is tied for the 10th spot with a two-round 5-over-par 145 (71-74), while Lysen is now tied for 28th with a two-day score of 13-over-par 153 (79-74).

First-round leader Aaron Yeates shot a 5-over-par 75 in Tuesday's second round, carding three birdies and eight pars. Yeates is now tied for fifth at 2-over-par 142 (67-75). Jake Godfrey carded a 6-over-par 76 in round two with one birdie and 14 pars. Godrey is tied for 14th with a two-round score of 8-over-par 148 (72-76).

New Mexico State's Isaac Merry, UMKC's McCain Schellhardt and UTRGV's Pedro Lamadrid are tied for the top spot on the individual leaderboard at even-par 140.

Utah Valley plays the final round of the WAC Championship on Wednesday. The Wolverines will begin to tee off at 9:20 a.m. CT.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.