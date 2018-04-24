Kody Wilstead has an NFL quarterback body, a very strong arm, and spent his freshman year after an LDS Chuch mission trying to break into a rotation at BYU in 2017 that just didn't work out. Now he'll go the junior college route to find playing time.

According to a conversation I had with Dev Dixon of Sports Radio 97.7 FM in St. George on Tuesday, Wilstead has signed to play at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. Dixon got the report from Wilstead's father during a Clash in the Canyon Golf Channel pro-am long-drive competition in Mesquite, Nevada.

Wilstead always impressed me as a great young man, and he deserves a chance to push forward with more reps. He found it difficult to break into a role with Tanner Mangum, Joe Critchlow, Beau Hoge and Koy Detmer Jr. BYU spring drills added in two freshmen who arrived in January. A third freshman, Jaren Hall, returns in May from an LDS Church mission.

I think a JC experience is perfect for Wilstead, and more returning missionaries should look at that route as they get themselves back into shape and work on timing. I understand at Coffeyville he will have some receivers with speed to work with, and he is fully capable of getting the ball to those guys deep.

I wish nothing but the best for Wilstead, and know he will represent Utah and his alma mater Pine View High very well in this new challenge.