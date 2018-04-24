BYU women's tennis swept the weekly West Coast Conference awards for the first time this season, the conference announced Tuesday.

Anastasia Abramyan was named the WCC Singles Player of the Week, while the duo of Abramyan and senior Mayci Jones received Doubles Team of the Week honors.

Abramyan had an outstanding week at No. 2 singles for BYU, earning a decisive win against Pacific’s Dohee Lee by dropping only one game the entire match in a 6-0, 6-1 win. In the following match against Hind Abdelouahid of Saint Mary’s, Abramyan fought back after dropping the first set for a clutch win. Down one set with the second set in a tiebreaker, the freshman overcame a 6-1 deficit to win the second set and take the third for the 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 victory, tying the match at 3-3 en route to the Cougar win.

The duo of Abramyan and Jones earned their second Doubles Team of the Week honor this season after a successful week that saw them earn a pair of 6-1 wins. The No. 1 doubles team earned a 6-1 victory over Maayan Sela and Dohee Lee of Pacific in Friday’s match before defeating 27th-ranked Mariia Kozyreva and Hind Abdelouahid of Saint Mary’s by a 6-1 score. The duo was ranked No. 41 in the latest ITA/Oracle rankings.

Read the full release on the WCC's website.