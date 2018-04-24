After leading BYU men's volleyball to an MPSF Tournament title last week, senior outside hitter Brenden Sander has been named the Sports Imports/AVCA Division I-II Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.

In a semifinal matchup with USC, Sander contributed a match-high 12 kills on a .421 clip to go with four digs and two aces.

Then, in an upset win against No. 2 UCLA, he collected a match-high 18 kills on a .485 clip to go with five blocks and two aces.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Sander was named the Most Valuable Player and added to the All-Tournament Team. He averaged 4.29 kills per set and 5.29 points per set for the week – both well above his season averages.

This is Sander's second career AVCA Player of the Week honor and first since his freshman season.

It is the third weekly AVCA honor for the Cougars as a team this year with Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Felipe de Brito Ferreira picking up the same honors earlier this season.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.