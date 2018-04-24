Utah State football will have two of its games televised this fall on one of the ESPN networks as the Mountain West announced its national television package Tuesday afternoon.

Between CBS Sports Network and ESPN networks, 44 Mountain West football games will be distributed nationally this coming season on various platforms.

Utah State’s two nationally televised contests will include its Mountain West home opener against Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22, and its regular season finale at conference-foe Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff times and outlets for each game will be announced at a later date.

As for other start times, Utah State’s first two home games against New Mexico State and Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 13, will both be early evening kickoffs, while its other three Mountain West home games against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 13, New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27, and San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10, will all be afternoon kickoffs.

Furthermore, Utah State announced that its annual Homecoming game will be against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Additional 2018 broadcasts by AT&T SportsNet, Stadium and Spectrum Sports (Hawai’i) will be announced in the coming months.

Utah State’s non-conference schedule takes up the first three weeks of the season, as the Aggies open the 2018 campaign at Michigan State on Friday, Aug. 31, followed by home games against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Tennessee Tech on Thursday, Sept. 13. USU continues its stretch of three-straight home games the following weekend as it begins Mountain West play against Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Following its Mountain West home game against the Falcons, Utah State will have a bye before playing at in-state rival BYU on Friday, Oct. 5.

Following its non-conference road game against BYU, Utah State will begin seven-straight weeks of Mountain West play with a home game against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Utah State will then conclude the regular season by playing four of its final six games on the road, starting with a matchup at Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 20, followed by a home game against New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27.

November begins with a road game at Hawai’i on Saturday, Nov. 3, followed by USU’s final home game of the season against San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10. USU will then conclude Mountain West play and the regular season with back-to-back road games at Colorado State and at Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 24, respectively.

The 2018 schedule will play out through 14 weeks, concluding on Saturday, Dec. 1, with the Mountain West Football Championship game to be played at the home stadium of the highest-ranked of the two divisional champions.

The 2018 Mountain West football membership includes Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming in the Mountain Division and Fresno State, Hawai’i, Nevada, San Diego State, San José State and UNLV in the West Division.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.