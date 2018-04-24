BYU track and field will compete in its first home meet of the season, the BYU Robison Invitational, at the Clarence Robinson Track on April 26-28.

“The Robinson Invitational is the home meet that we look forward to the most,” head coach Ed Eyestone said. “We’re looking for some really nice performances from all of our groups.”

The No. 8 men’s team and the women’s team will focus on gaining more regional qualifying times. The men’s team moved up from No. 25 to No. 8 this week due to the amount of regional qualifying times student-athletes secured thus far.

Eyestone said there are many athletes that fans should come to see.

The pole vault group, led by Sierra Hansen, is one group that Eyestone expects to perform well in front of the home crowd.

The women’s sprint group will compete, and Eyestone said to particularly watch the women’s 4x400m relay team. The group, made up of Alyssa Dalton, Cassidy Pinnock, Lauren Rawlinson and Ellie Heiden-Quackenbush, earned a potential regional qualifying time last weekend at the Mt. SAC Relays with a season-best 3:38.34.

Andrea Stapleton-Johnson will compete in the high jump. She finished 16th in the NCAA Championships last year.

Although most of the middle-distance and distance runners will be recovering from last week’s meet and will not be competing, the mile race will be a major event to watch.

Jefferson Jarvis, a shot putter, had what Eyestone termed a “breakthrough meet” last week, and Eyestone expects a great performance from him this week.

Derek Sorensen will run the 100m race. The sophomore has been having a successful season thus far.

The seniors will be honored around 12:45 p.m. MT, on Saturday.

“I hope people come out, enjoy the weather and support the track team,” Eyestone said.

Jenessa Mann works as a Sports Information Director for BYU Athletics. Contact her at: track_sid@byu.edu