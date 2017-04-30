Attention taco lovers! Are you gearing up for your favorite foodie holiday? Ready for a true Mexican fiesta? Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner which means it’s a perfect time to host a zesty, flavor-packed party!

Cinco de Mayo lands on a Saturday this year, making this holiday the perfect excuse to host a piñata-, lucha libre- and salsa-filled fiesta. Whether you opt for simply ordering your favorite street tacos or decide to prep an elaborate Mexican feast, there are several key recipes that should be part of your fiesta. And no, you don’t have to spend hours making the perfect tamale or tres leches cupcakes. These five recipes (Get it? Five for Cinco de Mayo!) are a breeze to make, especially when you can easily toss the ingredients into a Blendtec or your favorite professional blender and puree to perfection.

Whip up these recipes for a perfect compliment to those beloved tacos and you’ve got all the makings of a near-authentic Mexican fiesta.

Horchata

Every Cinco de Mayo gathering needs a favorite Mexican-themed beverage. This horchata is a delicious, rich and refreshing drink everyone, young and old, will enjoy.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons agave nectar

1/2 cup almonds soaked in 2 cups hot water for 3 hours and then drained

1 cup cold water

1/4 cup cooked rice rinsed after cooking

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup ice cubes

Instructions

Add almonds, rice and water to blender jar and secure lid. Select "Whole Juice" or blend on a medium-high speed for 50-60 seconds. Add remaining ingredients to jar and secure lid. Blend on a medium-high speed for 50 seconds. Serve as is, or pour mixture through cheesecloth for a thinner beverage.

Salsa Verde

Any Mexican celebration requires a delicious bowl (or two or three) of spicy salsa. This green sauce is a perfect compliment to all your favorite Mexican dishes — tacos, sopes, tostadas, enchiladas and more.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds tomatillos, husked and rinsed

2 serrano peppers, stemmed

2 cloves garlic

2 chunks onion (approximately 1/4 cup)

1 bunch cilantro (approximately 1 cup cilantro leaves)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon grapeseed or safflower oil

Instructions

Place tomatillos, peppers and garlic in saucepan; cover with water. Bring to boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove tomatillos, peppers and garlic and allow them to cool. Save cooking liquid. Add tomatillos, peppers, garlic, 1/3 cup cooking liquid, onion, salt and cilantro to blender jar and secure lid. Select "Sauces" or blend on a Medium Low speed for 30 seconds. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat and add salsa to pan. Bring salsa to boil, stir and simmer for 5-7 minutes until it thickens. Cool and serve, or store in refrigerator.

Guacamole Cheese Dip

If you aren’t hosting a Cinco de Mayo party this year, but planning on attending a potluck, this dip is a great take-along option. Serve this dip and pile of tortilla chips in an adorable cactus-themed chip and dip platter for a fun addition to any Mexican party.

Ingredients

8 ounces Neufchâtel cream cheese

2 green onions, trimmed and roughly chopped

3 tablespoons cilantro

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

2 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 avocados

Instructions

Add ingredients to blender jar in order listed and secure lid. Press "pulse" 7-9 times to chop the ingredients. Use a rubber scraper to push the ingredients close to the blade. Run on a low speed for 1-20 seconds until ingredients are well-mixed. Pour into serving dish and chill for 2-3 hours before serving.

*Alternative: Serve warm by heating in the microwave or toaster oven.

Tortilla Soup

A delish, slightly spicy tortilla soup is a great first course in any Mexican fiesta. Add in a jalapeño to ramp up the heat on this recipe that will surely resurface on your family’s menu again and again, even after Cinco de Mayo.

Ingredients

1/4 avocado

1/2 large carrot

2 sprigs fresh cilantro

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon no-salt herb seasoning

2 tablespoons onion

1 chunk pepper jack cheese

1 slice red pepper approximately 1/3 cup

2 Roma tomatoes, quartered

1/2 cup tortilla chips

2 cups warm water

Instructions

Add all ingredients but tortilla chips to blender jar in order listed and secure lid. Select "Soup" or "Hot" or "90" cycle (might want to run cycle twice for desired heat) or blend on a high speed for 90-180 seconds. Add tortilla chips, secure lid, and press "Pulse" 2-3 times.

* Try adding shredded rotisserie chicken, too.

Piña Colada Sherbet

Serve up a refreshing, icy sweet sherbet for a perfect conclusion to an incredible Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Now, time for a siesta!

Ingredients

2/3 cup full-fat coconut milk

1/2 small banana

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

4 teaspoons agave nectar

1 1/2 ounce frozen pineapple chunks approximately 2 1/2 cups

2/3 cup ice cubes approximately 5-6 ice cubes

Instructions

Add ingredients to blender jar in order listed and secure lid. Select “Ice Cream” and serve.