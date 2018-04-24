While quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph have been receiving the lion’s share of attention heading into the 2018 NFL draft, former Logan High QB Luke Falk has had a solid if not quieter pre-draft process.

The Seattle Times’ Stephanie Loh profiled Falk, a former walk-on at Washington State who went on to star for the Cougars, and what he has worked on in preparation for beginning his life as a pro.

While Falk is one of the best of this year’s quarterback crop in accuracy, he has dealt with questions about arm strength. To counter that, he’s worked with a handful of renowned quarterback coaches, according to Loh.

“We gave him a process, he stuck to it, and now, he absolutely has the physical tools to play the quarterback position in the NFL,” quarterback coach Adam DeDeaux told Loh. “I don’t say this lightly, but we work with some of the best in the country, and I’d put his work ethic and attention to detail up with those elite guys we train.”

Back in the saddle

It’s been nearly a year since former Utah, Snow College and Westlake High tackle Garett Bolles was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

He had a successful first season with the Broncos, starting all 16 games at left tackle and earning Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie honors.

Heading into his second season, the lineman is focused on improving and cutting down his mistakes. Last year, he led the team in offensive holding calls with 10, according to the Broncos.

“My goal is to stay focused the whole game, do what I have to do, and be the best at my position without worrying about what other people have got to do,” Bolles said in a profile on him on denverbroncos.com.

“(I need to) do what I’ve got to do to be the best. Because if I’m the best, then everyone around me is going to be the best also.”

Other links

Here’s a look at some recent seven-round NFL mock drafts. This year's draft begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

NFL.com mock draft

CBS Sports mock draft

Land of 10 mock draft

And finally …

The Jacksonville Jaguars shared this video from a Blake Bortles youth camp that shows the quarterback’s ability to connect with the youth and that rivalries never die, not even in the offseason.