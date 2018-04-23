SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz took control late in the first half and thundered to a 113-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their playoff series on Monday night at Vivint Arena to take a 3-1 series lead.
Turning point: Joe Ingles hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first half to help give Utah a 58-52 halftime lead after the Jazz made just 4 of 16 from 3-point range to start the game. Utah never trailed again.
The hero: Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell continued to impress in his first playoff series, scoring a game-high 33 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists as six Jazz players finished in double figures. Mitchell set the franchise single-game rookie postseason scoring record, passing 31 points from Karl Malone in a 1986 game.
3 keys
- Utah ended the first half on a 20-9 run, then followed it with a 12-2 run to start the third quarter.
- Russell Westbrook had four fouls in the first half. He finished the game with five in a physical contest that features seven technical fouls and Jae Crowder being ejected in the fourth.
- The Thunder shot 52.4 percent from the field in the first quarter but cooled off considerably after that, finishing the game at 39.3 percent.
Utah leads 3-1
Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108
Game 2: Utah 102, OKC 95
Game 3: Utah 115, OKC 102
Game 4: Utah 113, OKC 96
Game 5: Utah at OKC, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. MST (ATTSN & NBA TV)
Game 6: OKC at Utah, Friday, 8:30 MST*
Game 7: Utah at OKC, Sunday, TBD*
*if necessary