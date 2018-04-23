SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz took control late in the first half and thundered to a 113-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of their playoff series on Monday night at Vivint Arena to take a 3-1 series lead.

Turning point: Joe Ingles hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first half to help give Utah a 58-52 halftime lead after the Jazz made just 4 of 16 from 3-point range to start the game. Utah never trailed again.

The hero: Rookie guard Donovan Mitchell continued to impress in his first playoff series, scoring a game-high 33 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists as six Jazz players finished in double figures. Mitchell set the franchise single-game rookie postseason scoring record, passing 31 points from Karl Malone in a 1986 game.

🎥| @spidadmitchell set a new Jazz rookie single-game scoring record tonight with 33 points.



Karl Malone had 31 in 1986.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ku9KFELExM — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 24, 2018

3 keys

Utah ended the first half on a 20-9 run, then followed it with a 12-2 run to start the third quarter.

Russell Westbrook had four fouls in the first half. He finished the game with five in a physical contest that features seven technical fouls and Jae Crowder being ejected in the fourth.

The Thunder shot 52.4 percent from the field in the first quarter but cooled off considerably after that, finishing the game at 39.3 percent.

Series status:

Utah leads 3-1

Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108

Game 2: Utah 102, OKC 95

Game 3: Utah 115, OKC 102

Game 4: Utah 113, OKC 96

Game 5: Utah at OKC, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. MST (ATTSN & NBA TV)

Game 6: OKC at Utah, Friday, 8:30 MST*

Game 7: Utah at OKC, Sunday, TBD*

*if necessary