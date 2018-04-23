Everyone from U.S. senatorial candidate Mitt Romney to the cast of Hamilton is taking note of the Jazz during Game 4 of the series vs. the Thunder. From the whiteout to Rudy Golbert's monster block, here's the best of Twitter duing Monday night's Game 4:

Mitt Romney taunts Russell Westbrook

Mitt Romney held up four fingers after Russell Westbrook picked up his fourth foul:

This game has everything, including Mitt Romney taunting Westbrook lol pic.twitter.com/dGmu2v9RFy — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) April 24, 2018

I am sitting on my couch crying from laughing so hard at Mitt Romney taunting Russell Westbrook. Just when you thought you'd seen it all ... — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 24, 2018

Mitt Romney really was taunting Westbrook. 😂😂😂😂 I love this series! — Santana Mullins (@ItsTanaMarie) April 24, 2018

Umm anyone else see Mitt Romney chirping Russell Westbrook?!? 😂😂😂 #takenote @MittRomney — Jared McMurray (@jared_mcmurray) April 24, 2018

LOL Even Mitt Romney is talking trash to Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/piVJ7AVT0o — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) April 24, 2018

Whiteout

After a colorful Game 3, the Jazz went with a whiteout in Game 4. Either way, Vivint Arena was just as energized.

#JerseyWatch



Utah is 13-11 on the season in the white uni. Tonight we aim to make it 14.



Jazz are 14-15 in blue.

Jazz are 15-6 in gold.

Jazz are 8-3 in city.#TakeNote #UTAatOKC pic.twitter.com/Ltj5Wsfotw — BHodges🎙 (@LifeOnaPlate) April 24, 2018

Donovan Mitchell doing Donovan Mitchell things

You know the drill by now.

Donovan Mitchell back at it with the spin moves! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/t0BcPlYrGg — Delay of Game Hoops (@delayhoops) April 24, 2018

Not in Rudy Gobert's house

The Governor takes note

Can’t wait to watch the @utahjazz work their magic tonight. RT if you know our Jazz are going to win Game 4. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/mFyve0oSwq — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) April 23, 2018

Hamilton at the Jazz game

UMMMM DID I JUST SEE AND MEET THE CAST OF @HamiltonMusical AT THE @utahjazz RIGHT NOW AND TOLD THEM HOW MUCH I LOVE THEM?! YOU BET I DID. BEST. DAY. EVER. #OKCatUTA #takenote #hamilton pic.twitter.com/FXEbwg4FJ1 — Yunnie (@yunniekim) April 24, 2018

At least he didn't burn it...

A Jazz fan slightly altered his Gordon Hayward jersey...

Sure feels like this

Why not?