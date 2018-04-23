1 of 30
YouTube screenshot
Mitt Romney flashes four fingers after Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook picks up his fourth foul during the first half Monday.
JAZZ
102
OKC
83
Everyone from U.S. senatorial candidate Mitt Romney to the cast of Hamilton is taking note of the Jazz during Game 4 of the series vs. the Thunder. From the whiteout to Rudy Golbert's monster block, here's the best of Twitter duing Monday night's Game 4:

Mitt Romney taunts Russell Westbrook

Mitt Romney held up four fingers after Russell Westbrook picked up his fourth foul:

Whiteout

After a colorful Game 3, the Jazz went with a whiteout in Game 4. Either way, Vivint Arena was just as energized.

Donovan Mitchell doing Donovan Mitchell things

You know the drill by now.

Not in Rudy Gobert's house

The Governor takes note

Hamilton at the Jazz game

At least he didn't burn it...

A Jazz fan slightly altered his Gordon Hayward jersey...

Sure feels like this

Why not?

Lafe Peavler Lafe Peavler has a masters of science degree from UAB works as a full-time educator and part-time sports writer.
