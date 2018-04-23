Everyone from U.S. senatorial candidate Mitt Romney to the cast of Hamilton is taking note of the Jazz during Game 4 of the series vs. the Thunder. From the whiteout to Rudy Golbert's monster block, here's the best of Twitter duing Monday night's Game 4:
Mitt Romney taunts Russell Westbrook
Mitt Romney held up four fingers after Russell Westbrook picked up his fourth foul:
Whiteout
After a colorful Game 3, the Jazz went with a whiteout in Game 4. Either way, Vivint Arena was just as energized.
Donovan Mitchell doing Donovan Mitchell things
You know the drill by now.
Not in Rudy Gobert's house
The Governor takes note
Hamilton at the Jazz game
At least he didn't burn it...
A Jazz fan slightly altered his Gordon Hayward jersey...
Sure feels like this
Why not?