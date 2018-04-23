Dixie State is six shots out of the lead in third place after the opening round at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Men's Golf Championships played Monday at the Wigwam Resort Golf Course.

DSU combined to fire an opening round +4 292 to finish the first day six back of Holy Names, which posted the lone red number on the leaderboard on day one with a combined 2-under 286. California Baptist sits in second place at even-par 288, followed by DSU, Dominican in fourth (293, +5) and Hawai’i Hilo (295, +7) and Academy of Art (295, +7) tied for fifth.

Three Trailblazers find themselves in the top 20 on the player leaderboard through 18 holes, led by senior Dalton Stanger and junior Nicklaus Britt who are tied with three others at even-par 72. Stanger rolled in a team-high five birdies on his opening loop, while Britt penciled in four birdies and 12 pars in his round.

Freshman Spencer Wallace is tied for 12th a shot back at 1-over 73 in a round that featured three birdies and 13 pars, followed by freshman Landon Anderson who's tied for 22nd at 3-over 75 and sophomore Jayce Frampton who's tied for 30th at 6-over 78.

DSU looks to move up the leaderboard in Tuesday's second round, which begins at 9:30 a.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.