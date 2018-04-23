SALT LAKE CITY — After an incredibly intense, physical first half that saw a combined three technical fouls and 25 free throws, the Utah Jazz lead the Oklahoma City Thunder 58-52 at the break Monday night at Vivint Arena.

The Jazz trailed for much of the half before closing on a 20-9 run in the final 5:15. Russell Westbrook leads all scorers with 15 points but picked up his fourth foul in the second quarter. Paul George has 13 for the road team, while Donovan Mitchell leads Utah with 13 of his own.