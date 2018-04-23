Baseball

Dylan Sanchez, Riverton (Sr.)

Has been Riverton’s most dominant hitter this spring, and that trend continued last week in a three-game sweep against Herriman.

For the series, Sanchez went 5 for 10 at the plate, with most of the damage coming during a 10-9 Game 3 win as he finished the game going for 4 for 4 with two doubles and 4 RBI.

"He plays a solid defense in the outfield and has been are Game 3 starter. Much of our team's success can be attributed to Dylan's play," said Riverton coach Jay Applegate.

For the season he’s batting .518 with nine doubles and 20 RBI.

Softball

Mykell Mills, Maple Mountain (Sr.)

The Golden Eagles are off to a 4-0 start in Region 8 this month, and the play of senior Mykell Mills is a big reason why.

She’s batting .552 this spring with six home runs, 10 doubles and 24 RBI, in addition to her 2.20 ERA on the mound.

“Mickie brings not only her experience and skill to our team, she brings her love for the game every time she steps on the field,” said Maple Mountain coach Jackie Carnesecca. “Mickie is not afraid to step up to any challenge and give 100 percent in all she does. Mickie not only provides skill and depth as an athlete, she continues to work just as hard at being a better teammate and leader as well.”

Last Thursday in a 20- win over Provo, Milles pitched five scoreless innings and at the plate went 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBI.

Boys Soccer

Anthony De Paz, Dixie (Sr.)

With a 10-0-3 record this spring, and an 8-0-3 record in Region 9, Dixie is one result away from finishing off an undefeated regular season. Midfielder Anthony De Paz has played a big role in that success.

De Paz anchors Dixie’s midfield at holding mid, and the Flyers have been extremely difficult to score on all season allowing only seven goals in 13 matches.

“Anthony plays every second of every game. Anthony sets a lot of goal scoring opportunities up for us. If he isn't getting the assists, he is seeing someone up so that they can make the assist. He has become a captain part way through the year because of his positive attitude. Always sending praise to his teammates. He is first in transition offensively and defensively,” said Dixie coach Burton Myers.

Boys Track

Jay Wadley, Viewmont (Sr.)

One of the state’s top throwers this spring, Jay Wadley had a great showing at the Woods Cross Invitational last weekend.

Wadley already owned the top discus throw this spring heading into the week, but he added even more distance to it with a toss of 166’04.00 at the Woods Cross Invitational on Friday.

His season-best shot put through of 51’00 ranks eighth in Utah this season.

Last season Wadley finished fourth at the 5A state meet in the discus with a throw of 150’11.75, and this year he’s emerged as one of the favorites.

Girls Track

Nicole Freestone, Jordan (Sr.)

Last year’s 5A javelin state champion, Nicole Freestone is again having an outstanding senior season and will be the favorite again at next month’s state meet.

At the Deseret Peak Invitational at Stansbury High School last Saturday, Freestone threw the javelin 136’02.50, the best time in the state this season by nearly 12 feet.

Last season she won the state meet with a throw of 129’08.75.

Freestone also won the discus competition at the Stansbury meet with a throw of 107’03, which ranks in the top 15 in the state this season.

Girls Golf

Whitney Banz, West (So.)

After tying for fourth at last year’s 5A state meet as a freshman, a year later Whitney Banz is one of the front-runners again this season.

Last Wednesday in the first Region 6 meet of the season, Banz shot a 72 at Murray Parkway to win medalist honors by nine strokes.

Her 72 helped West finish second at the meet despite just four golfers participating, while the other five Region 6 schools had eight golfers participate.

At last year’s state meet, Banz had a two-day total of 74 and 76 at Wasatch Mountain Golf Course.

Boys Tennis

Tanner Nicholls, Salem Hills (Sr.)

A semifinalist at state last season, Tanner Nicholls is one of the front-runners for the state title this season.

Earlier this season Nicholls competed in the Steven Wade Invitational in St. George and went undefeated at No. 1 singles competition at a meet with 12 different teams.

Nicholls competed at second singles last season and one his first two matches to advance to the semifinals.