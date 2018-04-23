The NBA first-round playoff series between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder continues in Salt Lake City with Game 4.
The basics
Oklahoma City vs. Utah Jazz (Jazz lead series, 2-1)
Monday, 8:30 p.m. MDT
Vivint Arena (18,306)
Salt Lake City
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Fan Fest: Starting at 6 p.m., the team will host a fan fast on the plaza outside Vivint Arena. The fan fest will include a beer garden, face painters, balloon artists, sign makers and DJ music, as well as a pop-up Utah Jazz team store where fans can purchase playoff and team merchandise. Each fan will also receive a T-shirt when reaching their seats for the team's whiteout.
TV: TNT, AT&T Sports Net, Fox Sports Oklahoma
Livestream: WatchESPN
Radio: 1280 AM, 97.5 FM