The NBA first-round playoff series between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder continues in Salt Lake City with Game 4.

The basics

Oklahoma City vs. Utah Jazz (Jazz lead series, 2-1)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. MDT

Vivint Arena (18,306)

Salt Lake City

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Fan Fest: Starting at 6 p.m., the team will host a fan fast on the plaza outside Vivint Arena. The fan fest will include a beer garden, face painters, balloon artists, sign makers and DJ music, as well as a pop-up Utah Jazz team store where fans can purchase playoff and team merchandise. Each fan will also receive a T-shirt when reaching their seats for the team's whiteout.

TV: TNT, AT&T Sports Net, Fox Sports Oklahoma

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: 1280 AM, 97.5 FM

Live coverage

