The Utah Valley University men's golf team sits atop the leaderboard after one round of play at the Western Athletic Conference Golf Championship after carding a first-round score of 3-over-par 283 on Monday at Prairie Dunes Country Club. Freshman Aaron Yeates is tied for the individual lead after shooting a 3-under-par 67.

"It was a great start to the tournament," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "Aaron (Yeates) had a great day. There is still a lot of golf yet to be played."

Utah Valley holds the lead at the WAC tournament for the first time in school history at 3-over-par 283. The first-round 283 marks the lowest single-round score that UVU has ever recorded at a WAC Championship.

The Wolverines hold a one-stroke lead over UT Rio Grande Valley and UMKC, which share a tie for second place at 4-over-par 284. Grand Canyon (+6) is in fourth, followed by Seattle U (+12) in sixth and Chicago State (+33) in seventh.

Yeates is tied with UTRGV's Pedro Lamadrid for the overall individual lead at 3-under-par 67. The freshman carded five birdies and 11 pars on the day, shooting a 1-under-par 34 on the front nine and a 2-under-par 33 on the back. Yeates' first-round 67 is his lowest single ­round of the season.

Ariel Elftman-Hanson is in a tie for eighth place after shooting a 1-over-par 71 on Monday. The senior recorded four birdies and nine pars on his day one scorecard. Jake Godfrey is tied for the 12th spot on the individual leaderboard after carding a first-round score of 2-over-par 72. Godfrey tallied two birdies and 12 pars on the day.

Blair Bursey is tied for 12th after carding a first-round 3-over-par 73. The senior registered one birdie and 13 pars during the first day of competition. Sophomore Gabe Lysen rounded out the scoring for UVU on Monday with a 9-over-par 79, which puts him in a tie for 30th.

Utah Valley tees off in round two of the tournament on Tuesday at 9:20 a.m. CT. Live scoring will be available via GolfStat. A live stream of the first tee will be available on Facebook.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.