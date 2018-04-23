Dixie State stands in the top half of the leaderboard in fourth place after the opening 18 holes at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Women’s Golf Championships played Monday at the Wigwam Resort Golf Course.

DSU posted a 30-over-par 318 to finish the first day seven shots clear of fifth-place Biola (325, +37) and Hawai’i Pacific (325, +37), as well as 10 ahead of seventh-place Point Loma (328, +40). California Baptist (292, +4) owns a four-shot lead over second-place Academy of Art (296, +8) heading into Tuesday's second round, followed by Holy Names (308, +20) in third place.

Two Trailblazers find themselves in the top 20 on the leaderboard after round one, led by junior Katie Ford who's tied for fifth overall after she carded one birdie and a field-high 14 pars en route to an opening 2-over 74. Freshman Cailyn Cardall penciled in 12 pars on her opening loop on her way to a 6-over 78, which was good for tied for 14th place, while sophomore Ashley Fernandez is in a group of four golfers tied for 23rd place at plus-10 82 and junior Amalia Negrette and freshman Kaitlynn Deeble are tied for 29th at 12-over 84.

DSU looks to move up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s second round, which begins at 8 a.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.