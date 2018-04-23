Following a 5-2 win at Utah in the Deseret First Duel last week, BYU softball begins a five-game homestand with Utah State on Wednesday and a three-game series against conference foe Saint Mary’s.

The Cougars (25-19, 5-1 West Coast Conference) face the Aggies (16-27, 6-12 Mountain West) for the second time this season Wednesday at 6 p.m. MDT. BYU plays Saint Mary’s (13-27, 1-5 WCC) in a doubleheader Friday at 5 and 7 p.m. The three-game series against the Gaels concludes Saturday at 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s game and Friday’s doubleheader will be televised live on BYUtv. Saturday’s game can be streamed on TheW.tv. Links to live stats for all games will be available on the BYU softball schedule page.

BYU will host a ROC Party on Wednesday, which will include a barbecue, free t-shirts and a 40-inch LED HD TV giveaway for ROC students. A ROC pass must be shown to claim prizes. A Wiffle ball game will also take place on the field after the softball game.

Following Saturday’s game, BYU coaches and players will put on a free clinic for youth softball teams ages 7-13 or grades 2-8. Youth players may receive free admission to the game if wearing team jerseys or coaches can sign up by emailing brittany.s.smart@gmail.com with their name and team name.

BYU storylines

BYU beat Utah State, 5-4, in Logan earlier this season behind Briielle Breland’s perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate. She had one home run, one double and two singles. The Cougars have only lost twice to the Aggies since 2000, once both at home and away.

Currently in second behind LMU in the WCC standings, BYU continues conference play against Saint Mary’s this weekend. Besides the Gaels, the Cougars have yet to play San Diego (25-21, 4-5 WCC) and LMU (26-20, 8-1 WCC) before wrapping up the season.

BYU ranks No. 21 nationally and No. 1 in the WCC in home runs per game with 1.05. Twelve Cougars have hit 46 homers in 44 games so far this season, led by Libby Sugg’s 10. Rylee Jensen, Breland and Caitlyn Alldredge follow with six, while Lexi Tarrow has hit four. Alexa Strid, Madison Merrell and Bridget Fleener have hit three apiece. Allie Hancock has hit two, and Ashley Godfrey, Emilee Erickson and Olivia Sanchez have also hit dingers.

Utah State Aggies

The Aggies are 16-27 this season and 6-12 in Mountain West play. They went 2-1 against New Mexico last week. BYU leads the overall series, 38-2, winning 5-4 in Logan earlier this month. The teams have played every year since the Cougars’ first season in 2000, except for 2009. Steve Johnson is in his fifth year as head coach at Utah State and has compiled a record of 96-116 in four seasons.

Saint Mary’s Gaels

The Gaels are 13-27 in 2018 and 1-5 in conference play. They beat San Diego, 6-4, earlier this month. The Cougars carry a 19-1 edge in the overall series and most recently lost 1-0 at SMC last year. Jessica Rodgers is in her 13th season at the helm of the Saint Mary’s program. She is the all-time winningest Gael softball coach with 263 wins in 12 years.