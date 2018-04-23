SALT LAKE CITY — The search is on for a new athletic director at the University of Utah. Ventura Partners, a national talent management organization specializing in intercollegiate athletics, has been retained to assist in finding a replacement for the retiring Dr. Chris Hill.

University of Utah president Ruth V. Watkins announced members of a search committee that will participate in the selection process. The group will be co-chaired by Patti Ross, the university's chief strategy officer, and Manny Hendrix, the athletic department's associate director for development.

Members of the search committee include: Liz Abel (senior associate athletic director), Lisa Eccles (community member and philanthropist), Christian Gardner (university trustee), Jeff Herring (chief human resources officer), Harriet Hopf (interim associate vice president for faculty affairs and professor of anesthesiology), Nate Orchard (former Utah football player, now with the NFL's Cleveland Browns), Karen Paisley (associate dean, College of Health), David Parkin (university trustee), Robert Payne (associate general counsel), Robert Pendleton (associate professor of medicine and chief medical quality officer), Lynne Roberts (women's head basketball coach), and Gordon Wilson (associate vice president for administrative services).

“Our new athletic director will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the future direction and vitality of our university," Watkins said in making the announcement. "I’m grateful to everyone on the committee for their time and willingness to participate in the search. Each member brings a unique perspective and I know each will bring valuable insight to the selection process."

Chad Chatlos of Ventura Partners will work with Watkins throughout the process. The final candidate will be chosen by Watkins after recommendations from the committee. A hiring is expected to be made by the end of June.