PROVO — A pair of one-run games have marked the first two meetings between the BYU and Utah baseball teams this season.

On March 20 in Provo, the Cougars defeated the Utes in a 10th inning, 7-6 victory. Then on April 3, Utah topped BYU 4-3 in Salt Lake City.

The arch-rivals will face each other for the third time this season Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the Cougars (18-16 overall, 7-8 in the West Coast Conference) host the Utes (9-28, 4-11 in the Pac-12 Conference).

The contest will be televised by KBYU-TV, Ch. 11.

The fourth game between BYU and Utah is scheduled for May 8 at Smith’s Ballpark.

While the Utes have dropped six consecutive games, the Cougars have lost three of their last four.

After entertaining Utah Tuesday, BYU will host a three-game WCC series against San Diego this weekend. The Utes will host a Pac-12 series against Arizona this weekend.