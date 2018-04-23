Utah State women's tennis (13-11, 3-2 MW) will play in the No. 7/10 match at the Mountain West Championship, it was announced on Monday by the conference office. The Aggies, the No. 10 seed, take on the No. 7-seeded Air Force Falcons in the opening round on Thursday, April 26, at 1 p.m., in Boise, Idaho.

The winner of the match will face No. 2-seeded Fresno State on Friday, April 27, at 2 p.m. MT. Other first-round action includes No. 8 Nevada taking on No. 9 New Mexico and No. 6 Boise State facing off against No. 11 Colorado State.

Utah State and Air Force played once before during the Mountain West Championship when the Aggies defeated the Falcons, 4-3, in the first round of the 2015-16 tournament. Utah State has posted a first-round victory in the Mountain West Championship the last three years.

The rest of the tournament field includes No. 1 UNLV, No. 3 San José State, No. 4 San Diego State and No. 5 Wyoming. The top-five teams of the tournament earned a first-round bye and will begin their run on Friday, April 27.

Live stats and stream will be available on the MW's website and sent out on the team's social media pages.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.