Parity is reflected for BYU baseball this week as it returns to league play following Tuesday’s rubber match when it hosts Utah.

The Cougars, 18-16 overall and 7-8 in the West Coast Conference, are three-and-one-half games out of first place with 12 league games remaining. How BYU emerges from hosting four games this week could jump-start a bid to get one of four spots in the league tournament next month.

Utah, now 9-28, is also looking for a rebound, having won two of its last 10 games since evening the series against BYU, 4-3, earlier this month in Salt Lake City. The run differential is tied at 10 apiece in the Deseret Duel baseball standings, with a fourth game scheduled for May 8, in Salt Lake City. BYU beat Utah, 7-6, in 10 innings last month in Provo.

BYU has yet to name a starting pitcher for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. MDT game in Provo, which will be televised live locally over KBYU-TV.

The University of San Diego, 18-22 overall and 7-11 in the WCC, is looking to halt a five-game skid in league play following its Tuesday game at UC Irvine. USD and BYU start a three-game series on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. The games Thursday and Saturday (1 p.m.) will be televised live by BYUtv.

