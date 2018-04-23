BYU men’s tennis finished second in the West Coast Conference regular-season race and heads into the league tournament April 27-28, as the No. 2 seed behind No. 44 San Diego.

“The final standings and results reflect the depth of the WCC teams on the men’s side,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “No team went through the regular season unscathed with the No. 10 team in the league, Saint Mary’s, taking the No. 1 team, San Diego, down to the wire. We were one match point away from tying San Diego for the regular-season title. Going into the WCC tournament as the No. 2 seed is a great accomplishment and something our guys can be proud of.”

The Cougars closed the regular season with an 18-6, 7-2 record. BYU's only two league losses were to San Diego and Santa Clara. The top-six seeds compete in the tournament. Those top-six seeds in order are:

San Diego BYU Loyola Marymount Portland Santa Clara Pacific.

BYU gets a first-round bye in the conference tournament and will compete Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m. PST, in the semifinal round against the winner of the LMU vs. Pacific match taking place on Thursday. If the Cougars win, they will advance to the finals on Saturday, April 28, at 10 a.m. All matches will be played at the Biszantz Tennis Center in Claremont, California.

Sam Tullis leads BYU with 18 singles wins this season in the No. 3 or 4 slots. Doubles duo Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu are 11-3 in No. 1 doubles. This season, the Cougars swept Pacific, 4-0, and defeated LMU, 4-1.

Live stats will be available on the men’s schedule page, and results will be updated immediately following each match.

