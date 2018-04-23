Round one of the RMAC Golf Championships finished Sunday at the Ocotillo Golf Resort. Twelve women's programs are competing on a par-72 course, while nine men's programs are competing. Two more rounds remain for the women's and men's programs competing.

Sunday was a good day for both Westminster teams. The women tied their season-low score of 317, and the men scored a low team score of +2, 284. The men and women would be in fifth place but are ineligible to post team scores because Westminster is in its third provisional year of the NCAA Division II membership process.

Karen Valcarce continued her good form from last weekend shooting another sub-par round. She carded a 1-under 71 and is at the top of the leaderboard going into round two.

The other women's scores were Kanna Crosland with a 79, Cassie Campos with an 83, Ashley Dechant with an 84 and Jesella de Jesus with an 85.

Austin Anderson also shot a sub-par round. He carded a career-low 1-under 71 to finish day one in 13th place.

Other men's scores were Chase Godi at 71, Alex DeBry at 72, Logan Skalka at 73 and Davis Amis at 77

"Everyone is feeling really good about tomorrow (Monday)," head women's coach Denise Larson said.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.