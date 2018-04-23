The Westminster men's lacrosse team defeated Adams State in dominating fashion and improved to 8-6 overall and 4-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The game started quickly as Blake Gross opened the scoring in the first minute of play after Chance Beutler caused an Adams State turnover from the faceoff. Things slowed down with a second goal coming five minutes later and a third two minutes after that. The Griffins finished the quarter leading, 4-1, giving up the lone goal after getting caught on a counter attack.

Westminster fired eight shots on goal, out of 11, and outscored the visitors, 8-1, in the second quarter. The Griffins caused seven of Adams State's eight turnovers, four of which led to goals, and only allowed three shots on goal. They finished the first half with a 10-point lead, 12-2.

The defense shut out the Grizzlies in the third quarter, causing five turnovers and picking up 16 ground balls to six. The offense scored six more times to increase the lead to 16.

Westminster scored four in the fourth quarter and managed to outscore the Grizzlies, despite being outshot, 11-6, and giving up seven turnovers. Jackson Zerba assisted Hobart Teets for his first goal of the season and the final goal of the game for a 22-5 win.

The Griffins dominated offensively and defensively. Westminster outshot Adams State, 46-30, with 30 shots on goal, won 18-of-30 faceoffs and were 21-of-22 on clearances. The defense was aggressive and caused 18 turnovers and picked up a season-high 50 ground balls.

Lane Kadish scored his 44th goal of the season and recorded a season-high seven points. He scored six goals, a season high, and assisted one. Thomas Sarjeant tallied five points with four goals and one assist.

Troy Vance, Zerba, and Gross each tallied four points, and Bridger Fisher recorded three points.

Kyle Williams and Chase Flinders led the defensive stand with three caused turnovers. Harrison Nye, Chance Beutler, Braeden Pelly and Grant Phillips each caused two turnovers, and Vance and Fisher caused one turnover.

Beutler was 12-of-22 on faceoffs and led the team with eight ground balls. Williams and Fisher both picked up four ground balls, while Eli Guant, Kadish, Flinders and Vance had three ground balls.

Sean Edwards started in goal and earned his first win as the goalie. He played 34 minutes, made five saves and only allowed two goals.

The Griffins finish the regular season against No. 10 Colorado Mesa at home on Saturday, April 28. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network and Westminster Griffins YouTube channel. Links to the video feed, live stats and tickets can be found on the men's lacrosse schedule webpage.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.