While BYU isn't a member of the Pac-12, the Cougars are scheduled to play a slew of Pac-12 opponents, including Utah, over the next five seasons.

As Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News points out, BYU has 18 games against Pac-12 opponents during that time frame, which will impact the league's College Football Playoff access.

"Now, there are good reasons for all Pac-12 teams, not just Utah, to schedule the Cougars: Travel expenses are manageable for teams and fans; and BYU, with supporters in every state in the Pac-12 footprint, fills seats like few other road teams. The games themselves aren’t the issue," Wilner writes. "In fact, there is no issue … unless the Cougars struggle in 2018 and beyond the way they struggle in 2017 (three FBS wins.) Then the Pac-12 would have all those dates tied to an opponent that does nothing for, and perhaps even undermines, the conference’s strength-of-schedule — an opponent that provides no opportunity for quality wins to impress the playoff selection committee."

BYU-Wyoming series ahead?

Robert Gagliardi of Wyo.net is reporting that Wyoming and BYU are discussing a possible home-and-home football series.

"The source said the two schools have been in talks about the series for weeks, but nothing has been finalized. The source also said the discussions are for football only, and not for any other sports," Gagliardi writes. "UW and BYU were in the same conference dating back to 1922. BYU left the Mountain West after the 2010 season to be an independent in football, and joined the West Coast Conference in other sports."

BYU football spring prospectus

BYU's basketball roster

Now that guard Elijah Bryant has announced that he is forgoing his final year of eligibility to turn pro, what will the Cougar basketball roster look like next season?

BYU and the NFL draft

Linebacker Fred Warner is expected to be selected in this weekend's NFL draft.

And finally ...

