In what can perhaps be seen as a bit of an interesting twist given the way Gordon Hayward exited Utah last summer in part by writing a piece for The Players' Tribune, Jazz center Rudy Gobert has now done the same.

On Monday morning, a lengthy piece with Gobert's byline was pubished entitled "Swat Lake City." In it, Gobert details his formative years in France, his first few seasons in the NBA and his team's goals for the rest of this campaign.

"Now we’re here and we’re as healthy as we’ve been all season," the piece reads. "We’re as confident, too. We’ve got the best rookie in the NBA. We’ve got the best defense in the NBA. We have one of the best coaches. But we don’t have what we want yet."

Former Jazz 'player' JP Gibson attends Game 3 after cancer treatment

While the crowd at Vivint Arena was noted nationally for the noise it created during Game 3 of the Jazz's playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, one notable fan made a big effort just to be in the building.

On an Instagram account in which he writes the captions, JP Gibson, the 8-year-old who is battling cancer for a second time after signing a one-day "contract" with the Jazz in 2014, wrote that he attended the game after receiving treatment earlier in the day.

The post includes pictures of Gibson at the player entrance with his family, Jazz Bear and team general manager Dennis Lindsey, among a few other photos.

"My head hurt because it was so loud so my mom took me out to some benches," the caption reads in part. "I had to do chemo before the game so I think that's why my head hurt. I'm excited for game 4."

Gibson's father Josh posted on Twitter a short video of his son sitting down in his seat while much of the crowd was on its feet during one point in the game.

