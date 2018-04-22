Utah State senior Braxton Miller shot a 2-over-par 74 during his final round Sunday to finish tied for 17th place at 4-over 220 (74-72-74) at the 2018 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship held at the par-72, 7,115-yard Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club. For Miller, it is his 13th career top-20 finish, including his second in as many years at the MW Championships.

Utah State finished in 11th place with a 58-over 922 (304-309-309). UNLV won the team championship for the third-straight year with an 8-under 856 (284-288-284), while the Rebels’ Shintaro Ben won individual medalist honors with a 16-under 200 (68-67-65).

During Miller’s final round, he birdied the par-4, 362-yard fourth hole, before bogeying the par-5, 617-yard ninth hole to shoot even par on the front nine. He then made back-to-back birdies on the par-4, 378-yard 10th hole and the par-5, 549-yard 11th hole, before bogeying the par-3, 251-yard 12th hole; the par-5, 513-yard 14th hole; the par-4, 461-yard 17th hole and the par-4, 324-yard 18th hole to finish his final round at 2-over 74.

Miller finishes his collegiate career with a stroke average of 73.30 through 104 rounds, which includes 28 rounds under par and 12 rounds in the 60s. He also notched six under-par finishes during his career and had five-career top-10 placings.

Also competing for Utah State at the 2018 Mountain West Championship were sophomores Hayden Eckert and Chase Lansford, and freshmen Colten Cordingley and Brock Stanger. Lansford finished the tournament tied for 43rd at 15-over 231 (74-79-78), while Cordingley tied for 50th at 18-over 234 (74-81-79). Stanger finished the tournament in 53rd place at 21-over 237 (82-77-78), and Eckert placed 55th at 37-over 253 (87-81-85).

The 2018 Mountain West Championship concludes Utah State’s spring season.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.