The Weber State women's golf team wrapped up the 2018 Big Sky Conference Championships on Sunday at Boulder Creek Golf Club with a final round score of 312, which moved them into a tie for 10th place.

The Wildcats opened the tournament with rounds of 321 and 311 and finished with a three-round total of 944.

Kiselya Plewe, Sierra Harr and Michelle Tierney each shot a 5-over-par 77 to lead Weber State on the day, while Haylee Chugg added an 81 and Kristen Convoy an 82 in the final round.

Plewe's final round 77 followed up back-to-back rounds of 76 to give her a 13-over par total of 229, which gave her a team-best 29th place finish.

Chugg and Convoy each posted tournament totals of 239 to tie for 44th place, while Tierney finished in a tie for 51st at 242 and Harr finished in 57th at 249.

Idaho's duo of Sophie Hausmann and Michelle Kim each shot 4-under-par 68s in the final round to lead the Vandals to the team title and wrap up the top-two spots on the individual leaderboard.

Idaho finished 10 shots clear of second-place Sacramento State with a tournament total of 866, while Portland State finished third at 879. Northern Arizona shot a total of 891 to finish in fourth place.

Hausmann shot rounds of 73, 65 and 68 for a 10-under par total of 206 for medalist honors, while Kim finished four shots back at 210. Sacramento State's Julia Becker shot 213 to finish in third place.