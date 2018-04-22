Three weeks after former Utah State guard Koby McEwen announced he would transfer from the school, his next destination was revealed Sunday.

McEwen announced via Twitter he is transferring to Marquette.

“I would like to thank God, my family, inner circle and all the schools/coaches that recruited me during this process!” McEwen said in a statement on Twitter. “With that being said, I’m proud to announce that I’ll be furthering my college career at Marquette University. #GoGoldenEagles”

This came just minutes after ESPN’s Jeff Goodman first reported the news.

Utah State transfer Koby McEwen is headed to Marquette, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 23, 2018

McEwen must sit out a year, due to transfer rules.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound McEwen was the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year two years ago and was named to the all-conference third team last year.

He averaged 15.6 points per game for the Aggies this past season — second only to fellow guard Sam Merrill — and led the team in rebounds (5.4) and assists (3.2) per game.

He announced his intention to transfer from Utah State just days after Craig Smith was introduced as the program’s new head coach, replacing Tim Duryea.

McEwen — a Toronto, Canada native who finished his high school career at Wasatch Academy — had narrowed his transfer choices to Marquette, Creighton and Grand Canyon, according to Goodman.