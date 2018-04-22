SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Carter said that when he connected on a pitch from Albuquerque’s D.J. Johnson, he hoped that it would get over the fence.

It cleared the fence by a lot.

Carter crushed a two-run bomb 420 feet to dead center, hitting the batter’s eye three-quarters up for a walk-off home run that gave Salt Lake an 11-9 win — its fourth in a row.

Sunday’s game featured everything, from a pitcher being ejected in the second inning, to a ninth-inning comeback by Albuquerque, to a walk-off home run and the first position player pitching victory in Salt Lake Bees history.

After Salt Lake took an 8-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh and blanked the Isotopes in the eighth, Albuquerque rallied to score fourth runs in the ninth inning, Raimel Tapia singled home a run, then Mike Tauchman hit a two-RBI single to tie the game. Josh Fuentes hit a sacrifice fly to give the Isotopes the lead. After Bees manager Keith Johnson pulled Jordan Jankowski and Adam Hofacket got hit by a comebacker, Salt Lake was out of pitchers, so Johnson brought on third baseman Zach Houchins, who induced a fly ball for the third out.

“We battled back the whole game, it was a back-and-forth battle today. Let’s get some guys on and score some runs,” Carter said on the team’s mindset going into the bottom of the ninth.

Jose Fernandez got things started off in the ninth inning with a solo shot to right field, then David Fletcher singled to put the winning run on first base. Carter then stepped up to the plate, took two balls, then swung at a strike. On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Carter hit the no-doubter to center field to send the 5,260 fans in attendance home happy.

“It felt good. I was looking for a pitch that I could drive, something up in the zone and he left one over the plate for me,” Carter said.

The Bees seem to be clicking as of late, especially on the offensive side, as Salt Lake hit six home runs in the game.

“Every night it’s a different guy, getting a few hits and hitting homers, so it’s been fun, so hopefully we’ll keep rolling and keep going,” Carter said.

EJECTIONS: In the second inning, Jabari Blash was hit by a pitch from Isotopes starting pitcher Yency Almonte. Home plate umpire Brett Terry immediately ejected Almonte. When Albuquerque manager Glenallen Hill and pitching coach Brandon Emmanuel came onto the field to protest, they were also ejected. David Holman was called upon to take over pitching duties.

SHERMAN STAR: Sherman Johnson had a two home run game in his second game back from the DL, raising his season total to four. Last season with Salt Lake, Johnson hit three home runs in 88 games.

BEELINES

Bees — 11

Isotopes — 9

In short: Chris Carter hit a walk-off home run off the batter's eye in center field to give the Bees their fourth straight win.

Record: 12-6

Next up: Albuquerque (LHP Sam Howard, 1-2, 7.62 ERA) at Salt Lake (RHP Felix Pena, 1-2, 2.70 ERA)