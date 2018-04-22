For the third straight season and the fifth time in six years, the BYU men’s volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Championships.

The Cougars (22-6) received the No. 2 seed in the tournament, unveiled Sunday, and in doing so earn a bye to the national semifinals.

BYU will play the winner of Mountain Pacific Sports Federation rival UCLA (24-7) and EIVA champion Harvard (13-13) on Thursday, May 3 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The match, the second national semifinal of the day, is set to start at 8:30 p.m. MT and will be live streamed on NCAA.com.

The national championship is set for Saturday, May 5 at Pauley Pavilion (5 p.m., ESPNU).

BYU beat UCLA in the MPSF tournament final on Saturday in four sets. In three matchups this year with the Bruins, the Cougars won twice, both in Provo. UCLA, which earned one of two NCAA at-large bids, swept BYU in Los Angeles in the regular-season finale.

UCLA and Harvard will play in the first round May 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Long Beach State (26-1), winners of the Big West Conference tournament, earned the NCAA’s top seed and is rated No. 1 in the RPI, one spot ahead of the Cougars.

The NCAA Championships begins play with an opening-round match between Ohio State (23-5), the MIVA champion, and King, Tenn. (23-5), the Conference Carolina champ, this Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

The winner moves on to face at-large bid UC Irvine (21-9) in a first-round match on May 1 at Pauley Pavilion. The winner of that first-round matchup will then face Long Beach State in the national semifinals.

BYU has been the national runner-up the past two seasons, losing in the title match to Ohio State both times.