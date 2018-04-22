Senior Lexi Shaw's and junior Savannah Neuberger's school records paced Utah Valley track and field's four all-time best performances this weekend at the Mt. SAC Relays, Beach Invitational and Bryan Clay Invitational.

Neuberger moved atop the program's overall and outdoor 800-meter record list with a time of 2:09.30 at the Mt. SAC Relays, surpassing former UVU runner Ayisha Inusah-Mitchell's previous 14-year standing record. At the Long Beach State meet, Shaw overtook her own top Wolverine 400-meter hurdles record with a time of 59.91 seconds.

"Overall, this was a really good weekend," said Utah Valley head coach Scott Houle. "This is a really grueling trip with late finishes and early starts each day. It was a crazy three days of getting our athletes to different meets, but I felt like we had so many great things happen. I think we have a lot of positive things going on for us, and our athletes continue to make forward progress each meet."

UVU's record-breaking duo led the squad's contingent of four athletes topping or tying school records and seven making their way into the program's all-time top-10 charts. In the jumps at LBSU, UVU freshman Olivia Neal tied her own school record in the pole vault (3.75m) and freshman Kallie Given matched a program-best mark in the high jump with a 1.70-meter leap.

Sophomore Adrian Jones kept up the Wolverines' momentum of top-10 movement on the program record charts at Mt. SAC in the steeplechase, as his time of 8:53.27 places him behind former UVU All-American Trac Norris for second all-time. Jones' time helped him finish third in the open steeplechase event and pushed him up to 16th in the NCAA West Region qualifying list and 26th overall on the combined chart for the nation's lone two NCAA qualifying regions.

Joining their distance running teammates in moving up the UVU record charts in the Mt. SAC events, senior McKayla Walker and freshman Hannah Branch launched themselves into the top five in program history in the 10,000-meter run. Walker posted UVU's all-time third-fastest 10K mark (34:50.40) to take fifth place in the open heat, while Branch competed in the invite-only elite race with the program's fourth-fastest 10K time (35:00.90).

With their marks, Neuberger and Shaw helped give the squad school records in four meets during the 2018 outdoor campaign. It also marked the fifth-straight season where at least one Utah Valley athlete has set a program record in its multi-meet trip to the Golden State and Mt. SAC Relays.

In addition to their records, Shaw and Neuberger found themselves among the top 10 in their respective races during the Wolverines' three-meet trip to California. Shaw finished sixth in the 400 hurdles, and Neuberger's time landed her in seventh for the 800.

Among the squad's other top-15 event finishes in the sprints during UVU's busy meet schedule, junior Jordan Carder led all Wolverines with two top-15 finishes. Carder posted a ninth-place finish in the men's 200-meter dash (21.82) and a 13th-place finish in the men's 100-meter dash (10.68) at LBSU.

In the jumps, sophomore Albert MacArthur recorded the highest finish by a UVU jumper in the triple jump with a seventh-place finish on a 7.49-meter leap at the Beach Invitational. On the women's side, Given placed 10th with her long jump at the same meet.

Rounding out the top-15 finishes during the weekend in the running events at the Long Beach State meet, freshman Geofrey Kemboi placed third in the 5K (15:05.27), senior Mykah Ouderkirk took 13th in the women's 400 hurdles (1:00.86) and Andre Jones finished ninth in the men's 400 hurdles (53.16). Senior Daven Russell notched a personal season-best throw of 17.37 meters in the shot put at LBSU to place 14th out of 68 competitors to lead the Wolverine throwers.

Outside of her personal best in the 400 hurdles, Shaw also finished with a personal record in women's 100-meter hurdles (14.52) with the ninth-fastest time in program history at the Beach Invitational. Jones followed suit with his second personal record in the men's 800-meter race at that meet with a time of 1:53.72.

At the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific, junior Ashley Zulauf and senior Alena Gillespie each recorded top-25 finishes in the 100 to lead all Wolverines. Zulauf placed 24th at the meet, while Gillespie crossed the finish line to spots shy of her UVU teammate in 27th place.

The Wolverines now return to Utah for a short trek to BYU for the BYU Robison Invitational taking place April 26-28.