No. 13 Dixie State softball dropped both ends, 9-1 and 4-2, of a Pacific West Conference doubleheader at Concordia-Irvine on Saturday in Irvine, California. The losses mark the first time this season the Trailblazers have dropped consecutive contests.

Concordia-Irvine opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-out, two-run double to take a 2-0 lead.

Dixie State cut the lead in half in the top of the third when Riley Tyteca belted a solo home run to left field to pull to within 2-1. But the Trailblazers didn't get any closer.

The Eagles responded to score four runs in the bottom of the third, including a three-run home run, to extend the lead to 6-1. The hosts then tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to push the score to the final tally of 9-1, handing the Trailblazers their second run-rule loss in the last four outings.

DSU managed just three hits as Brenna Hinck, Kenzie Sawyer and Tyteca each picked up a hit in the loss. Cambrie Hazel (16-3) suffered just her third loss of the season, allowing five hits with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second of game two with an RBI single to left field. CUI looked to keep the inning going, but Jessica Gonzalez fired a strike to Bailey Gaffin covering second to mow down a CUI steal attempt to end the frame.

Dixie State evened the score at 1-1 in the top of the third when Janessa Bassett singled to right field, stole second, then scored on a Hinck single up the middle.

But like game one, the Eagles wasted no time responding to DSU getting on the scoreboard. CUI added two more runs on two hits in the bottom of the third to retake a 3-1 lead. Concordia-Irvine tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth to push the lead to 4-2.

Dixie State saw a golden opportunity to get back into the game in the top of the fifth, loading the bases with just one out. Taylor Godfrey drew an RBI walk to cut the lead to 4-2, but the Eagles escaped the jam with outs in the next two at-bats.

The Trailblazers had another chance slip away in the top of the sixth, putting runners on first and second with no outs. However, the next three DSU batters went down on strikes to end the threat. Gaffin drew a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh, but once again, the next three batters were retired to end the game.

Bassett picked up two hits at that plate to mark the only DSU player with multiple hits, while Malory Eldredge singled in her only at-bat of the game. Alexandria Melendez (9-3) picked up the loss in the pitcher’s circle, while Madi Dove was solid in relief, allowing one run in 3.2 innings pitched.

Dixie State closes the regular season with a doubleheader against Academy of Art on May 5, at Karl Brooks Field. The games will serve as Senior Day and will be streamed live on WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the NCAA Division II Showcase.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.