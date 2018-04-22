SALT LAKE CITY — Russell Westbrook certainly wasn’t pleased with his Game 3 performance at Vivint Arena on Saturday.

The reigning MVP went 5-for-17 from the field with 14 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and eight turnovers while going scoreless in the fourth quarter without a shot attempt.

Utah took command of the best-of-seven series, 2-1, after a 115-102 victory as Westbrook was spotted getting treatment on his upper body late in the game, but cited the lack of shots to falling in the “flow of the game.”

“A lot of (expletive) going on with my body, but that’s everybody right now,” Westbrook said of any potential injury.

On the flip side, Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio posted the first Jazz triple-double since Carlos Boozer in 2008 with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Westbrook wasn’t too fond of Rubio’s performance in his first-ever playoff home game and delivered a bold statement before walking out of the post game press conference.

“He made some shots,” Westbrook said of Rubio. “Too comfortable, but I’ma shut that (expletive) off next game, though. Guarantee that.”