SALT LAKE CITY — With a yellow, orange and red-clad home Vivint Arena crowd cheering them on, the Utah Jazz rolled to a 115-102 Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Game 3 highlights



115 points | 25 assists | 52.5% from the field

Turning point: Rubio had 15 of them came in second quarter when Jazz rallied from 45-33 down to take a 58-53 halftime lead.

The hero: Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with a triple-double, scoring a game-high 26 points to go with his 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

3 keys:

• Joe Ingles was lights out from the 3-point-line, hitting 5 of 10. He finished with 21 points and four assists.

• Russell Westbrook was held to 14 points in 37 minutes. He also turned the ball over eight times.

• The Jazz led early, but OKC countered with a 20-6 run to lead 30-22 after the first quarter.

Series status:

Utah leads 2-1

Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108

Game 2: Utah 102, OKC 95

Game 3: Utah 115, OKC 102

Game 4: OKC at Utah, Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ATTSN & TNT)

Game 5: Utah at OKC, April 25, TBD

Game 6: OKC at Utah, April 27, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at OKC, April 29, TBD*

*if necessary