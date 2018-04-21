1 of 16
Adam Fondren, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fights for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) as the Utah Jazz host the Oklahoma City Thunder for game three of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — With a yellow, orange and red-clad home Vivint Arena crowd cheering them on, the Utah Jazz rolled to a 115-102 Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Turning point: Rubio had 15 of them came in second quarter when Jazz rallied from 45-33 down to take a 58-53 halftime lead.

The hero: Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with a triple-double, scoring a game-high 26 points to go with his 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

3 keys:

• Joe Ingles was lights out from the 3-point-line, hitting 5 of 10. He finished with 21 points and four assists.

• Russell Westbrook was held to 14 points in 37 minutes. He also turned the ball over eight times.

• The Jazz led early, but OKC countered with a 20-6 run to lead 30-22 after the first quarter.

Series status:

Utah leads 2-1

Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108

Game 2: Utah 102, OKC 95

Game 3: Utah 115, OKC 102

Game 4: OKC at Utah, Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ATTSN & TNT)

Game 5: Utah at OKC, April 25, TBD

Game 6: OKC at Utah, April 27, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at OKC, April 29, TBD*

*if necessary

Aaron Morton
Aaron Morton Aaron is the sports web producer for DeseretNews.com.
