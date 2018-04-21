Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller is currently tied for 16th place at 2-over 146 after carding an even-par 72 during his second round of the 2018 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship held Saturday at the par-72, 7,115-yard Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club.

Utah State is currently in 11th place with a 37-over 613 (304-309). UNLV holds the team lead at 4-under 572 (284-288), while the Rebels’ Shintaro Ben is on top of the leaderboard at 9-under 135 (68-67).

Miller, who had three birdies and three bogeys during his second round, began the tournament by carding a 2-over 74 on Friday for his 2-over 146 during his first 36 holes. Sophomore Chase Lansford is currently tied for 39th place at 9-over 153 (74-79), freshman Colten Cordingley is tied for 43rd place at 11-over 155 (74-81), freshman Brock Stanger is in 53rd place at 15-over 159 (82-77) and sophomore Hayden Eckert is in 55th place at 24-over 168 (87-81).

The 54-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday with the second round beginning at 9 a.m. MT. On Sunday, USU golfers will be grouped with players from Air Force.

Live scoring is available throughout the 2018 Mountain West Championship via Golfstat, and daily results will be posted on Utah State's athletics website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.