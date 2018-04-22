ST. LOUIS — While Saturday night was fairly forgettable for Utah gymnastics, and if not, the Red Rocks should probably try, Friday night was a night to remember.

Credit for that belongs to MyKayla Skinner, who was frankly incredible all evening long, as well as a pair of honorary Red Rocks.

Like the regionals before it, individual gymnasts paired with teams that weren’t their own Friday, and as such were able to compete for individual NCAA awards and titles.

Utah had a pair of gymnasts accompany them around the floor, experiencing life as a Red Rock without donning the red and white of the University of Utah.

One of those gymnasts was BYU star Shannon Hortman-Evans, an all-arounder this season for the Cougars, who qualified for nationals thanks to her performance on uneven bars at the NCAA regional held in Salt Lake City.

She, along with Stanford star Elizabeth Price, tagged along with the Utes.

The experience was beneficial for her, as she earned a 9.900 on bars on what was her only routine of the night. That score was good enough to secure a spot on the NCAA All-Second team, as well as the title of NCAA All-American.

A special shoutout to the U of U Red Rocks for taking such good care of our Coug Shannon Evans. Your support and encouragement helped push her to an All-America finish tonight as an individual performer on bars. Thank you. Good luck in the finals! pic.twitter.com/wbCgwnlsUg — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) April 21, 2018

EXCELLENT EBEE: Price, meanwhile, competed as an all-arounder, following Skinner on each event.

The pair competed stride for stride for much of the evening, with Skinner holding the edge on floor, vault and beam.

They finished second and third, respectively, in the all-around competition, making the experience quite the unique one.

“Ebee (Price) is such an amazing athlete,” said Skinner. “She had such a successful year and I was hoping she could go in there and win (all-around).

“We did Elite together and we were roommates together in (U.S. National team) camp. We traveled a lot together and I was so excited to have her.”

Price was no less thrilled to be with the Red Rocks at nationals.

“I texted her the day we found out she was going to be with us, and she was so excited,” said Skinner. “She was excited to be with us, and she was excited to be with another Pac-12 team.”

Price took to social media following the meet to express those very thoughts.

What a perfect ending. Couldn’t have asked for a better night surrounded by better people. Thank… https://t.co/KlpCQdtyKm — Elizabeth Price (@elizabeth_ebee) April 21, 2018

The chance to compete with Price made the already incredible experience of the NCAA Women’s National Championships that much more special for Skinner.

“It just made the meet way more fun,” Skinner said. “We fed off each other. That made it fun. The competition was good, and Ebee is such a great athlete. I am so proud of her.”