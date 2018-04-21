Adam Fondren, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) warms up prior to the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder for game three of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
The Utah Jazz made sure Vivint Smart Home Arena looked great for Game 3 against the Thunder, and Twitter certainly took note. Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio made some waves, and a couple of Jazz legends were in the stands. Here's the best of Twitter for Game 3:

Vivint Smart Home Arena decked out like popular city edition jerseys

Utah's red rock inspired jerseys have sold like hotcakes, so it's no surprise the Jazz decided to deck out the arena in those colors. Almost needless to say, it was a big hit

Utah State couldn't help but get in on this

Even a Lakers fan had to admit this was something else.

Ru-Bi-O!

Ricky Rubio was a popular man as he put the team on his shoulders in the second quarter.

Donovan Mitchell is still Donovan Mitchell

How does the rookie make these kind of shots?

John Stockton in the house

Why wouldn't he be?

So was legendary head coach Jerry Sloan

This isn't even my final form

Class is in session

Priorities

Does your date know about this?

Impressive peppers

Conflicted SuperSonics...

Still sore about this...

Lafe Peavler Lafe Peavler has a masters of science degree from UAB works as a full-time educator and part-time sports writer.
