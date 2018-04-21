The Utah Jazz made sure Vivint Smart Home Arena looked great for Game 3 against the Thunder, and Twitter certainly took note. Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio made some waves, and a couple of Jazz legends were in the stands. Here's the best of Twitter for Game 3:

Vivint Smart Home Arena decked out like popular city edition jerseys

Utah's red rock inspired jerseys have sold like hotcakes, so it's no surprise the Jazz decided to deck out the arena in those colors. Almost needless to say, it was a big hit

It’s hard to replicate the natural beauty of Utah through basketball but this comes close. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wWuD6ThF4Z — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) April 20, 2018

A truly impressive sight! Playoff basketball in Salt lake City!!! Let's do this! Go Jazz!!! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/R8TXf37tVn — Alan Z (@Jedizaugg) April 22, 2018

@utahjazz My 3 year old was just watching the beginning of the game and they showed the arena. She said "look at the sunset!"#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Z0Lgtbqa8a — Jessica B (@YFanGirl_JB) April 22, 2018

I'm not normally not into wearing orange, but I could get used to this. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Nv7sigPu3M — Alan Z (@Jedizaugg) April 22, 2018

Utah State couldn't help but get in on this

Even a Lakers fan had to admit this was something else.

As a Lakers fan, I've had my issues with Utah, but that arena color scheme is beautiful.



Also #TakeNote might be the best NBA slogan. — Ramon Flores (@PQyosoymoreno) April 22, 2018

Ru-Bi-O!

Ricky Rubio was a popular man as he put the team on his shoulders in the second quarter.

🔥🔥 RICKY RUBIO 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XJClnYWXLB — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 22, 2018

Ricky Rubio is balling. pic.twitter.com/sBOPBXhFFR — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 22, 2018

WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH RICKY RUBIO pic.twitter.com/hLnWtOvQ0B — Jason Lippert (@jasonlippert19) April 22, 2018

Someone check Ricky Rubio ... pic.twitter.com/dTxeSRnEuf — Jhin (@Jhin44) April 22, 2018

Fans lookin at Ricky Rubio like pic.twitter.com/aUcLTGE7TS — ®yan ©hance (@Rydiddybop) April 22, 2018

Donovan Mitchell is still Donovan Mitchell

How does the rookie make these kind of shots?

Donovan Mitchell Shammgods his way to the crafty layup pic.twitter.com/K23NkXRejy — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 22, 2018

John Stockton in the house

Why wouldn't he be?

John Stockton looks like he could still come out here and run the offense for 5 minutes. — Ryan O'Connell (@RyanOak) April 22, 2018

John Stockton looks like he could still play! — James R Goodman (@jrichardgoodman) April 22, 2018

John Stockton look like he in better shape than Mello — Reezy F. Williams (@AManYouLove_T) April 22, 2018

Donovan Mitchell with the straight up dirty crossover and drive to the rim.



John Stockton: [yawn.. tell me when you drop a dime..] pic.twitter.com/g1s62NmHPd — Jake Lee (@jacobrexlee) April 22, 2018

So was legendary head coach Jerry Sloan

Me when Donovan Mitchell does Donovan Mitchell things pic.twitter.com/XG1mZHp51a — Bailey Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) April 22, 2018

Jerry Sloan is still in shock from when Ricky Davis tried to get a rebound on his own basket pic.twitter.com/3hJaWsBHqs — Joe Polito (@JoePo89) April 22, 2018

This isn't even my final form

Announcer on ESPN: Donovan’s not playing 100%...... if he’s not at 100% right now then I wonder what his 100% look like.... #TAKENOTE pic.twitter.com/ksRpdGkmXv — Spencer Townsend (@theredtown10) April 22, 2018

Class is in session

Ok class, my name is Professor Ingles, and today we will learn the anatomy of a layup. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/VaIwP8S610 — Stephen Schmieg🕸 (@Schmieg__) April 22, 2018

Priorities

Does your date know about this?

It may be prom night and I can’t watch the game but you best believe I am repping my boys #TakeNote #UTAatOKC #LesOlsenIT pic.twitter.com/8G32gUjPDE — James Adams (@sirjamesadams) April 22, 2018

Impressive peppers

Conflicted SuperSonics...

Remember when we hated the Jazz more than any other team in the NBA?



Thems were simpler times. — SonicsRising (@sonicsrising) April 22, 2018

Still sore about this...