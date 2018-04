SALT LAKE CITY — In a back-and-forth first half, the Utah Jazz lead the Oklahoma City Thunder 58-53 at intermission of Game 3 at Vivint Arena.

Up 16-10 early, the Jazz fell behind 30-22 at the end of the first quarter. The Thunder led by as many as 12 at 45-33 midway through the second quarter before Utah closed on a 25-8 run.

Ricky Rubio leads all scorers with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Russell Westbrook leads Oklahoma City with 10.