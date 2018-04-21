Dixie State came out on the short end of an 18-5 decision in the series finale at Biola on Saturday afternoon at Eagles Diamond. DSU wound up with a split of its four-game series with the Eagles, which moved the Trailblazers to 20-22 overall and 16-16 in Pacific West Conference play.

As was the case in the previous three games in the set, Dixie State was the first to break into the scoring column as the Trailblazers pushed across the game’s first run in the third inning without the benefit of a hit. DSU loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks and hit batter but could only plate one run, which came when Logan Porter was hit by a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the stanza.

From there it was all Eagles as Biola (27-15, 19-13 PacWest) scored 11-unanswered runs in its next four offensive frames to bolt to an 11-1 lead. Dixie State, which was held hitless until a Jake Engel sixth-inning single, came back with two runs in the seventh on a Kyle Hoffman two-run home run that cut the deficit to 11-3. However, any hope of a late-inning DSU comeback was dashed in the eighth as the Eagles erupted for seven runs to salt away the win.

Hoffman’s homer, his second of the series and season, was one of three Trailblazer long balls on the day as Bryce Feist and Alec Flemetakis connected for solo shots in the ninth. DSU finished with six hits, with Feist accounting for two of those safeties as he reached on a pinch-hit single ahead of the Hoffman homer in the seventh.

Dixie State continues its Southern California swing with a four-game set at Concordia-Irvine on April 26-28. The series will serve as the Trailblazers’ final road series as a member of the Pacific West Conference.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.