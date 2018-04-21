Utah State women's tennis (13-11, 3-2 MW) lost, 4-3, to Boise State (13-7, 5-0 MW) on Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

"I am extremely proud to be the coach of this team today," head coach Sean McInerney said. "We fought every single point from start to finish and almost pulled off a huge victory. We will regroup and take the same attitude into the conference tournament next week."

In doubles, senior Sabrina Demerath and junior Jenna Kane lost, 1-6, at the No. 3 spot to freshman Vanessa Trimm and senior Nancy Menjivar. Sophomore Lilian Poling and freshman Wilhelmina Palmer clinched the doubles point for the Broncos after a 6-3 win at the No. 2 spot over USU sophomore Hannah Jones and freshman Sasha Pisareva. Senior Maggie O'Meara and redshirt freshman Alexandra Taylor were tied, 5-5, with sophomores Wiktoria Nosek and Anja Dokic at the No. 1 spot, but the match was unfinished due to the other courts' results.

In singles, sophomore Rhoda Tanui tied the match up at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles over Poling. Jones gave USU the lead after a straight-set victory, 6-1, 6-3, at the No. 5 spot against Nosek. Demerath lost at the No. 3 spot, 6-3, 6-2, to junior Hanna Kantenwein. Pisareva then won, 6-3, 6-3, at the No. 1 spot against Palmer. Boise State evened it up, 3-3, after Dokic won, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, against O'Meara.

With the match all tied up, it came down to the No. 6 spot where sophomore Sophia Haleas and Menjivar were facing off. Haleas had lost the first set, 4-6, but came back to win the second, 6-4. Menjivar clinched the win for Boise State with a 6-3 third-set victory.

Utah State returns to Boise, Idaho, next week as the Aggies participate in the Mountain West Championships from Thursday, April 26 to Sunday, April 29. Match times and opponents will be announced within the week.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.