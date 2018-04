CARY, N.C — Three road matches. Three draws.

The Utah Royals have tied 0-0, 1-1 and now 2-2 in their three games away from Rio Tinto Stadium.

Utah looked like it had lined up a first-ever franchise victory after goals by Brittany Ratcliffe and Katie Stengel put URFC up 2-1, but Crystal Dunn scored late for North Carolina Courage to salvage a point for the home team.

Merritt Mathias also scored for the Courage.

Utah returns home on April 28 to face the Portland Thorns at 7 p.m.